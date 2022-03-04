Hannity labels Biden administration's dependence on Russian oil 'unconscionable'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity called the Biden administration's purchase of Russian oil "incomprehensible and frankly unconscionable" in Friday's opening monologue of "Hannity."

Russian President Vladimir Putin "is only able to carry this invasion out because of the West's reliance on Russian oil," he said. "This oil is Putin's lifeblood, and it is and has always been. And to me, it's just incomprehensible and frankly unconscionable that despite these terrifying war crimes that you see unfolding every day and night against men, women and children, that the Biden administration continues to buy this thug's oil."

"Especially when we have so many resources here at home," hannity added.

Russia is selling billions of dollars in energy daily to the United States and Western European NATO countries, Hannity reported. The U.S. is thus "enabling" Putin to fund his war on Ukraine, while at the same time sending billions to Ukraine in its defense.

"Can it get any more insane than that?" he asked.

As the Biden administration nears an agreement on the Iran nuclear deal, it may buy oil from the Iranians.

"You know, the same people [who] chant ‘Death to America,’ ‘Death to Israel,’ threaten to blow Israel off the map, threaten to blow America off the map," Hannity said.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Poland and Romania next week to see how the U.S. can support the countries' processing of "refugees fleeing violence," a White House statement said.

"In all seriousness, ask yourself: What exactly does anyone think that Vice President Kamala Harris is going to get done?" Hannity reacted.

"Where are the priorities in the Biden White House? Why is Joe going to Delaware when he needs to be in the Situation Room or in the Oval Office, planning, plotting, preparing on how to deal with this?"

"It's one stupid decision after another, and frankly, it's humiliating and it's embarrassing. They're refusing to take the one step, the one action, the one decision that would actually cripple Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin: Sanction the damn oil."