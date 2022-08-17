Hageman post-primary victory: Voters of Wyoming sent a very loud message tonight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trump-endorsed Wyoming congressional primary victor Harriet Hageman celebrated her win against January 6 vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

HARRIET HAGEMAN: I have not had an opportunity to even see or hear what she had to say because I’ve been kind of focused on what’s going on here. It doesn’t surprise me that she would revert to those same old talking points, because that’s really in large part what got her defeated. She is not focusing on Wyoming, she’s not focusing on our issues. She is still focusing on an obsession about President Trump and the citizens of Wyoming, the voters of Wyoming, sent a very loud message tonight. We have spoken.

TRUMP-BACKED HAGEMAN OUSTS CHENEY IN WYOMING'S GOP CONGRESSIONAL PRIMARY

And that is not what we are interested in, in terms of our lone congressional representative. Wyoming is entitled to have a representative that represents our interests, listens to us, that addresses our issues. That isn’t Liz Cheney and the fact that that’s where she went back to with her speech tonight, I think demonstrates that she really isn't listening to Wyoming now, she hasn’t for quite some time, and that’s why we needed to replace her. We need to have a representative in Wyoming who listens to us.

