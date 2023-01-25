Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop recommends ‘scandalous’ napkins, 'glamorous' lube for Valentine's Day

Goop editors also included a pair of $34,000 earrings

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
close
Fox personalities showcase who knows their spouse better in Valentines Day game Video

Fox personalities showcase who knows their spouse better in Valentines Day game

Fox News' Dana Perino, Kat Timpf and their husbands face off in figuring out which couple knows one another better on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle company Goop recently released its 2023 Valentine's Day gift guide and recommended nearly fifty vibrators, a set of "scandalous" Kuma Sutra dinner napkins, "glamorous" lube and a 24-karot razor. 

A pair of $34,000 Dois Irmãos hoop earrings were among the most expensive items included on the list. The Goop editors also included a set of 4 "Kuma Sutra Dinner Napkins" they describe as "scandalous condensation-catchers."

Goop's list incorporated a gold necklace that doubles as a vibrator for $150 on their 2023 gift guide in the list that includes nearly fifty vibrator options. 

"This pretty bullet-shaped pendant is here for the transition from night out to night in. That is: It’s a necklace and a vibrator. It’s made of stainless steel, finished in twenty-four-karat gold, and completely waterproof," the necklace's description reads. 

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2019 in Paris, France.

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

TWO MEN AT GWYNETH PALTROW'S GOOP STORE IN THE HAMPTONS CAUGHT FIRE: POLICE

The Goop editors also included a "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle in their wide-ranging list of Valentine's Day gift options. Goop's collaborated with the company Heretic on the candle and also made a "This Smells Like My Vagina" roll-on perfume. 

They incorporated a "luxurious" 24-karat-gold-plated razor and matching stand priced at $425 on the 2023 gift guide as well. 

Paltrow's company also added some options under $100, such as various lotions, mascaras and lip products. 

The Goop team also had several vacation options on their list, such as a trip to Scotland or a "woodland retreat" in Montana. 

 Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

 Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) (Steve Granitz/WireImage)

VALENTINE'S DAY POLL: AMERICANS CLAIM THIS DINNER IDEA IS MOST UNDERRATED

Paltrow's lifestyle company has come under scrutiny in the past for high-priced, and sometimes bizarre, products. 

In 2020, the company launched it's $75 candle called named "this candle smells like my vagina," which quickly sold out online. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A previous holiday guide put out by the company recommended a BDSM kit, and $43K earrings. 

Gwyneth Paltrow recalls 90s nightlife before social media: 'You could do cocaine and not get caught'

Gwyneth Paltrow recalls 90s nightlife before social media: 'You could do cocaine and not get caught' (CBS)

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.