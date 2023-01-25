Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop recommends ‘scandalous’ napkins, 'glamorous' lube for Valentine's Day

Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle company Goop recently released its 2023 Valentine's Day gift guide and recommended nearly fifty vibrators, a set of "scandalous" Kuma Sutra dinner napkins, "glamorous" lube and a 24-karot razor.

A pair of $34,000 Dois Irmãos hoop earrings were among the most expensive items included on the list. The Goop editors also included a set of 4 "Kuma Sutra Dinner Napkins" they describe as "scandalous condensation-catchers."

Goop's list incorporated a gold necklace that doubles as a vibrator for $150 on their 2023 gift guide in the list that includes nearly fifty vibrator options.

"This pretty bullet-shaped pendant is here for the transition from night out to night in. That is: It’s a necklace and a vibrator. It’s made of stainless steel, finished in twenty-four-karat gold, and completely waterproof," the necklace's description reads.

The Goop editors also included a "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle in their wide-ranging list of Valentine's Day gift options. Goop's collaborated with the company Heretic on the candle and also made a "This Smells Like My Vagina" roll-on perfume.

They incorporated a "luxurious" 24-karat-gold-plated razor and matching stand priced at $425 on the 2023 gift guide as well.

Paltrow's company also added some options under $100, such as various lotions, mascaras and lip products.

The Goop team also had several vacation options on their list, such as a trip to Scotland or a "woodland retreat" in Montana.

Paltrow's lifestyle company has come under scrutiny in the past for high-priced, and sometimes bizarre, products.

In 2020, the company launched it's $75 candle called named "this candle smells like my vagina," which quickly sold out online.

A previous holiday guide put out by the company recommended a BDSM kit, and $43K earrings.