Former US attorney: Fair-minded Americans will be concerned about whistleblower attorney's tweets

Former U.S. Attorney Guy Lewis told “America’s Newsroom” on Thursday that fair-minded Americans should have a great concern about whistleblower attorney Mark Zaid’s tweets.

Zaid, one of the attorneys representing the intelligence community whistleblower at the center of the Democrats' ongoing impeachment inquiry, tweeted conspicuously in January 2017 that a "coup has started" and that "impeachment will follow ultimately."

“If you can’t look specifically at the whistleblower at this point, let’s take a look at his lawyer,” Lewis said. “If I’m a lawyer on the other side or a fair-minded American, I have great concern for these kind of texts.”

Then, in July 2017, Zaid remarked, "I predict @CNN will play a key role in @realDonaldTrump not finishing out his full term as president." Also that month, Zaid tweeted, "We will get rid of him, and this country is strong enough to survive even him and his supporters."

'COUP HAS STARTED,' WHISTLEBLOWER'S ATTORNEY SAID IN 2017 POSTS CALLING FOR IMPEACHMENT

Amid a slew of impeachment-related posts, Zaid assured his Twitter followers that "as one falls, two more will take their place," apparently referring to Trump administration employees who defy the White House. Zaid promised that the "coup" would occur in "many steps."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The tweets, which came shortly after President Trump fired then-acting Attorney General Sally Yates, are likely to fuel Republican concerns that the anonymous whistleblower's complaint is tainted with partisanship.

Lewis said the American people will be able to more accurately assess the claims against Trump when House Democrats begin public hearings and call witnesses to testify about the July 25 phone call to the president of Ukraine.

"The jury is the American people," said Lewis.

Trump is accused of tying military aid for Ukraine to the country helping his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, investigate the Biden family's business dealings in the country. Lewis argued that the allegations do not amount to "bribery, treason, a high crime or a misdemeanor" that would warrant Trump's removal from office.

Fox News’ Gregg Re contributed to this report.