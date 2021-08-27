Gutfeld rips critics of Biden impeachment calls: 'Which is less egregious, a phone call or dead Americans?'

"The Five" host Greg Gutfeld called out critics of the growing list of lawmakers calling for President Biden's impeachment over his Afghanistan crisis, noting many are the same people who wanted Donald Trump impeached over a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The panel noted that the Trump-era agreement with the Taliban in Afghanistan was "conditions-based" and that Biden was not tied to it if things went south, as many supporters of the president have claimed.

"He was not locked in," host Jesse Watters said.

Gutfeld argued the comparison between calls for Trump's impeachment and calls for Biden following the deaths of at least 13 U.S. service members in Kabul "doesn't work."

The "Gutfeld!" host underlined that he is not calling for Biden to be impeached, but instead calling out the hypocrisy of those in the media and politics who are suddenly impeachment-averse after months of demanding Trump's ouster.

"I love how the media is already scolding people for bringing up impeachment and saying ‘how dare you cheapen the process'’ --This is from the same people who screamed impeachment for four years, who impeached Trump over a phone call," he said.

"You tell me this is less egregious than a phone call? Dead Americans? That's crazy."

Gutfeld said one of the reasons he opposes impeachment is the successor to Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, is even less qualified to lead.

"There would be a crisis dinner every night, crisis meal every day," he said of a Harris presidency.

Gutfeld explained the reason there is now turmoil in the Democratic Party is twofold: The party propped up an aging politician because their top priority was to send Trump back to Palm Beach. Plus, the Democrats continue to voice support for critical race theory and in large part coalesced around the claim America is a racist nation:

"This pitiful woke embrace by the Democrats has destroyed their party. You can't lead a country if you believe the country is racist and is guilty of the original sin of racism. You can't lead a country if you advocate the responsibilities of the survival of a government which is immigration and law enforcement. It's all connected," he said.

"The abdication of responsibility during the riots, the denigration of the police, the conflation of the immigration process to racism leads to a feeble foreign policy -- a foreign policy in which only a feeble response is the right one because you don't have the moral authority to actually exercise the right choices."

Gutfeld added that he does not blame Biden for all of the nation's troubles, claiming that he was "chosen" by Democrats and the media as the candidate on the Democratic side because he was the one most likely to defeat Trump, not the one most likely to successfully govern the world's largest superpower:

"They knew his state. They knew he couldn't lead. They assumed win first, worry about whether he can lead later. Now they're left holding the bag. You can't yell at Joe. You got him in there, right. They wanted Joe to win and not govern. Now he has to govern and he can't," he said.

"That's where we are and that's why we're scared. This political thing, hiding the hunter Biden laptop story, the entire cabal of institutions working to get him elected then lying about this consensus. That's my defense of Joe Biden. I think he would be pleased of it."

Earlier this week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Bob Good of Virginia began what has grown into a deluge of Republicans calling for Biden's impeachment over the catastrophe in Afghanistan and the Americans still stranded there.

Greene formally crafted impeachment articles, which have been referred to the House Judiciary Committee; led by Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York.

On Thursday, Rep. Diana Harshbarger of Tennessee added her voice to that chorus, saying in a statement that Biden's "mishandling of the withdrawal of our troops from Afghanistan, along with his administration’s self-inflicted national security crisis on our southern border and his reckless spending proposals that are causing inflation and the price of goods to skyrocket, make it clear he is not fit for the responsibilities of the presidency: President Biden should be impeached."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fellow Volunteer State lawmaker Sen. Marsha Blackburn added to that list, calling for the impeachment, resignation or removal of not only Biden but Harris, Secretary of State Tony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III, and Gen. Mark Milley.

Reps. Claudia Tenney of New York, Byron Donalds of Florida, Brian Babin of Texas and Tom Rice of South Carolina called for Biden to resign, while Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia said the same for both the president and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Rice notably was one of the 10 Republicans who also voted to impeach Trump in his second such process.

Meanwhile, Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland and Ralph Norman of South Carolina formally announced impeachment articles against Blinken, with Harris saying in a statement that Afghanistan has become an "unmitigated catastrophe [and] preventable tragedy [that] rests solely on the shoulders of President Biden and his administration, and in particular the Secretary of State."

"We are the most powerful nation on the planet, and we must make clear to the Taliban that we will stay to get our people out as long as that takes. Secretary Blinken’s complete and utter failure of managing this avoidable catastrophe makes him unfit for leadership, and I hope my colleagues will join me in pushing for his removal," wrote Dr. Harris, who represents the Eastern Shore.