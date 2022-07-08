Greg Gutfeld: The real offensive language was comparing border patrol agents to slave owners

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld ripped the Biden administration for still seeking to punish Border Patrol agents who were found not to have whipped Haitian migrants after a CBP investigation on "The Five."

BORDER PATROL AGENTS FUME AS DHS PREPARES TO PUNISH OFFICERS CAUGHT UP IN ‘WHIP’ CONTROVERSY: ‘BULL----’

GREG GUTFELD: This is, you know, right up there with two plus two equals five and Orwell's "1984." It's like "Yeah, we found nothing wrong, but you'll be sentenced to five years of hard labor." Well, no, it is, that's the thing that I think should disgust everybody in terms of offensive language. The real offensive language was comparing Border Patrol to slave owners, to call and calling all of this, they used this language, this dramatic language "it's horrific... it's brutal... they will pay." And it's like that rash, hyper-dramatic tweet you put out that gets all the attention. And then when it turns out you're dead wrong. The correction is just a little mouse squeak.

