Gun designer's single-shot 'Butt Master' gag gun lands on Canada's ban list: 'How could they be so inept?'

A Florida gun designer was shocked to discover his primitive single-shot gag gun landed on the Canadian government's list of firearms to ban in the country.

"Butt Master" designer and sole owner Mark Serbu commented on the creation's "absurd" inclusion in Canada's controversial legislation to curb gun violence Thursday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"This is hilarious, it's awesome," Serbu said. "But then you look on official Canadian documentation and you see ‘Butt Master’ and it's like, how could they be so inept to do that?"

Serbu created a single "Butt Master" 23 years ago, which is still in his possession in Tampa. The one-of-a-kind firearm is listed in Bill C-21's November amendment of firearms to be banned in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's bid to combat mass shootings.

CANADA'S TRUDEAU ANNOUNCES BAN ON HANDGUN SALES, TRANSFERS, SAYING ‘FEWER GUNS MEANS SAFER COMMUNITIES’

Trudeau announced a ban on handgun sales and transfers in October.

"Fewer guns mean safer communities. That’s why the Government of Canada is implementing some of the strongest gun control measures in a generation," the PM's office said.

"Obviously Trudeau's been saying, 'Oh, we're getting rid of weapons of mass death and destruction," Serbu responded. "It's like, well, here's something with one shot…"

Critics have blasted Trudeau's tightening grip on the country with both the freeze on handgun sales and his handling of the Freedom Convoy.

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price criticized Trudeau's gun control bill earlier this month on Instagram, writing, "What @justinpjtrudeau is trying to do is unjust. I support the @ccfr_ccdaf to keep my hunting tools. Thank you for listening to my opinion."

Serbu is still in shock over his "Butt Master" gaining international attention.

"It's causing quite a stink in Canada right now," he said.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.