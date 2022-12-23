Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Second Amendment
Published

Gun designer's single-shot 'Butt Master' gag gun lands on Canada's ban list: 'How could they be so inept?'

Mark Serbu's primitive single-shot rifle -- the only one in existence -- is targeted in Trudeau's bid to ban guns

Madeline Coggins
By Madeline Coggins | Fox News
close
Gun designer on Trudeau banning the 'Butt Master: This is 'absurd' Video

Gun designer on Trudeau banning the 'Butt Master: This is 'absurd'

Gun designer Mark Serbu responds to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's war on the 'Butt Master' on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

A Florida gun designer was shocked to discover his primitive single-shot gag gun landed on the Canadian government's list of firearms to ban in the country.

"Butt Master" designer and sole owner Mark Serbu commented on the creation's "absurd" inclusion in Canada's controversial legislation to curb gun violence Thursday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"This is hilarious, it's awesome," Serbu said. "But then you look on official Canadian documentation and you see ‘Butt Master’ and it's like, how could they be so inept to do that?"

Serbu created a single "Butt Master" 23 years ago, which is still in his possession in Tampa. The one-of-a-kind firearm is listed in Bill C-21's November amendment of firearms to be banned in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's bid to combat mass shootings.

CANADA'S TRUDEAU ANNOUNCES BAN ON HANDGUN SALES, TRANSFERS, SAYING ‘FEWER GUNS MEANS SAFER COMMUNITIES’

Florida gun designer Mark Serbu's 'Butt Master' has been added to a list of weapons to ban in Canada a few months after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau passed a freeze on handheld gun sales and transfers.

Florida gun designer Mark Serbu's 'Butt Master' has been added to a list of weapons to ban in Canada a few months after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau passed a freeze on handheld gun sales and transfers. (Fox News)

Trudeau announced a ban on handgun sales and transfers in October.

 "Fewer guns mean safer communities. That’s why the Government of Canada is implementing some of the strongest gun control measures in a generation," the PM's office said.

"Obviously Trudeau's been saying, 'Oh, we're getting rid of weapons of mass death and destruction," Serbu responded. "It's like, well, here's something with one shot…"

Canada's Trudeau freezes handgun sales, transfers Video

Critics have blasted Trudeau's tightening grip on the country with both the freeze on handgun sales and his handling of the Freedom Convoy

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price criticized Trudeau's gun control bill earlier this month on Instagram, writing, "What @justinpjtrudeau is trying to do is unjust. I support the @ccfr_ccdaf to keep my hunting tools. Thank you for listening to my opinion."

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with government officials and gun-control advocates, speaks at a news conference about firearm-control legislation that was tabled today in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada May 30, 2022. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with government officials and gun-control advocates, speaks at a news conference about firearm-control legislation that was tabled today in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada May 30, 2022. REUTERS/Blair Gable (Reuters)

Serbu is still in shock over his "Butt Master" gaining international attention.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's causing quite a stink in Canada right now," he said. 

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.

Madeline Coggins is a Digital Production Assistant on the Fox News flash team with Fox News Digital.