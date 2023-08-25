Gun control group slammed over claim Kyle Rittenhouse 'not held accountable' for 2020 shooting, despite trial

Critics ripped gun control group Moms Demand Action for a social media post claiming that Kyle Rittenhouse "was not held accountable" for killing two men and injuring another with his AR-15 rifle during a Black Lives Matter riot in 2020.

Even though a Wisconsin circuit judge ruled in 2021 that Rittenhouse was not guilty of all charges relating to the deaths of the two men and the injury of the other, Moms Demand Action claimed justice hadn’t been done in post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, which marked the three-year anniversary of the incident that happened during the riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse’s defenders slammed the post for ignoring that Rittenhouse had been through a highly publicized trial and judged as acting in self-defense against his attackers that day.

The progressive group posted, "Three years ago today, at a protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, WI, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse—who was openly carrying an AR-15-style rifle—shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounded another man. Rittenhouse was not held accountable."

In a subsequent post, the group linked to an article from a gun control activist site noting that armed assemblies have a propensity to turn violent. In a caption for the post, Moms Demand Action added, "Since then, armed demonstrations—largely driven by far-right mobilization and reactions to left-wing activism—have continued. A study by @Everytown found that armed demonstrations are violent or destructive six times more often than unarmed demonstrations."

The claim that Rittenhouse didn’t receive justice for his actions outraged conservatives on the social media platform.

Townhall senior writer Julio Rosas, who was reporting at the Kenosha riots when they happened, amended the gun control group’s post. Stating, "Fixed your misleading post," Rosas shared an updated image of it marked up with edits in red.

Rosas version read, "Three years ago today, at a BLM riot of the justified police shooting of Jacob Blake, WI, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse—who was openly carrying an AR-15-style rifle—shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounded another man in self-defense. Rittenhouse was found not guilty in a court by a jury."

Medical research and conservative X user Forest Garner responded to the post, stating, "He was held accountable. There was a trial and everything. It was in the news. The verdict based on the actual evidence was that he was not guilty of any crime."

Pro-Second Amendment account "Texas Gun Rights" replied to Moms Demand Action, saying, "Cope and seethe."

Conservative X user Justine added, "Yes the jury ruled that it’s acceptable to shoot people trying to lynch you."

After a multitude of angry replies hit the original post, Moms Demand Action turned off the ability for general users on the site to comment on it, only allowing accounts it follows or mentioned in the post to reply.

