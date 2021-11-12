Gregg Jarrett rips Biden admin, DOJ over school board memo: Now we know it was a 'setup'

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett sounded off on Attorney General Merrick Garland after it was revealed that the National School Board Association coordinated with the White House before sending out the memo equating concerned parents to "domestic terrorists." On "Fox & Friends," Jarrett said Garland is acting in a "lawless" manner and is weaponizing the DOJ and FBI against parents who voice dissent at school board meetings.

SCHOOL BOARD GROUP COORDINATED WITH WHITE HOUSE BEFORE LETTER ABOUT ANGRY PARENTS, EMAILS SHOW

GREGG JARRETT: Now we have documentary proof. This was a setup. The White House, the Biden White House meets with the National School Board Association and says, ‘Send us a letter of outrage accusing parents of being domestic terrorists, and we’ll order or assign Merrick Garland to sic the FBI on parents who dare to complain about things like critical race theory and mask mandates.'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is Garland, who is acting in a lawless way – has no federal authority over this, it's a state matter – and he is weaponizing the vast powers of the Department of Justice and the FBI to suppress dissent – to tell parents, ‘shut up or else.’ It is unconscionable. But it doesn't surprise me that Merrick Garland capitulated.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: