Greg Gutfeld: Will the media call Biden's classified documents debacle 'treason' or 'worse than Watergate?'

Fox News' Greg Gutfeld broke down the liberal media's hypocrisy in covering the classified documents from President Biden’s time as vice president found at the Penn Biden Center Tuesday on "The Five."

GREG GUTFELD: What a surprise that just came out now. All these delays seem to go in one direction. Where are the shocking photographs that are set up like court evidence? But I said this a couple of days ago: Payback is a Hillary Clinton. I want to know when the raids start. I want to see what's in their underwear drawer and if it's disposable. I know that the media's response is that, you know, with Trump, it's treason or worse than Watergate. With Joe Biden, it's a nothing suppository. We see that coming as well. We knew this would happen. We're not stupid, but we're different, right? They may be right. This might be a nothingburger.

And we felt that Trump's was a nothingburger, but we never change our story based on the "team" that we support. We know that this is probably-in my view- I would always think that the person, whoever packed that stuff in there, probably just packed stuff in there. Do you ever have a mover, and they come to your house, and then you're unpacking, and they packed singularly a disposable spoon from takeout, and it's all packed in newspaper stuff? What are you doing? So who knows? It could be some idiot who did that. But the thing is, I would not be doing my job if I didn't raise the important questions that need to be raised about what actually happened.

Do we know that there aren't nuclear secrets in there? Perhaps to exchange nuclear secrets to China for the 10%? Huh? That's a question worth raising. What if he has Barack Obama's real birth certificate, and that's what got him the VP job? Blackmail. He's been blackmailing the blackmailed. But if this is true, and by the way, just raising some questions, documents vital to national security, he needs to be frog-marched, Joe Biden, into prison immediately. No bail for him.

And if it turns out he's a traitor, I'm just going to go by with what all those talking heads on CNN and MSNBC said and prescribed about Trump. I'm not going to go for anything more than what they suggested.