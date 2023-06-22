Gutfeld: Sometimes I think evil presents itself as absurdity

Greg Gutfeld and the other co-hosts of "The Five" discuss the "evil" effort by doctors and politicians to remove otherwise healthy organs from "confused" children.

GREG GUTFELD: It's sometimes I think evil presents itself as absurdity. And in this case, you have a young, successful woman being attacked by an older man on behalf of other men who claim that they are women while keeping their genitals intact.

And then when you dare, as a woman, successful female athlete, ask to debate, They say that you're the bad person because you are creating harm and a threat to trans kids. Probably the most cowardly defense and cowardly point to hide behind children you can't even count or name. You're talking to the tiniest, tiny percentage. It's not it's not even 1.4. It's like you're being chivalrous or generous, actually.

And if liberals want to defend, so what he does is he shifted the debate to children. She didn't. He did. So all of a sudden now you're into this world of gender affirmation care, which is the removal of healthy organs from children who are going through some kind of confusion.

All right. So if you the Democrats, Dick Durbin, you want to defend the removal of healthy organs for kids, have at it. You'll just start another war like you did with slavery. And you're going to lose this one, too, because no one thinks this is good. No one thinks this is moral.

You have to ask yourself, when people were defending slavery and when they were defending Jim Crow or when they were going through Nazi Germany, why didn't people realize what they were doing was evil? There are doctors that removing healthy organs. Yep, they're removing external genitalia, breasts.

They're blocking puberty, which billions of people have gone through. Billions of people have gone through puberty. The idea of stopping it, maybe perhaps it's for a rare cancer, But this is not what we're talking about. These people don't see themselves as villains.