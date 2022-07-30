Greg Gutfeld runs through the week's leftover jokes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Greg Gutfeld and guests read through the unused joke from the week about Grand Theft Auto, TPUSA and JetBlue buying Spirit Airlines on "Gutfeld!"

GREG GUTFELD: The makers of Grand Theft Auto announced they're releasing a sixth version of the hit game – now with the ability to play as a female character, which will make it even more realistic now that it's a woman crashing the car. I disown that. This past weekend, a group of Nazi protesters showed up outside a Turning Point USA convention. Organizers tried to remove them, but they were on public property. And you can't tell the FBI what to do. Wow. Zing. That's good. JetBlue has agreed to purchase Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion. Aviation and business experts say JetBlue overpaid by $3.8 billion. These are good. Also, the deal was expected to go through immediately, but it's still stuck in Fort Lauderdale this week.

