Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Greg Gutfeld runs through the week's leftover jokes

Gutfeld highlights the unused jokes about GTA and JetBlue

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
JetBlue overpaid $3.8 billion for Spirit Airlines: Gutfeld Video

JetBlue overpaid $3.8 billion for Spirit Airlines: Gutfeld

Greg Gutfeld and guests read through the week's leftover jokes that never got used on ‘Gutfeld!’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Greg Gutfeld and guests read through the unused joke from the week about Grand Theft Auto, TPUSA and JetBlue buying Spirit Airlines on "Gutfeld!"

GREG GUTFELD: PRESIDENT BIDEN IS IN DEEP TROUBLE, THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY WANTS TO ‘DITCH’ HIM

GREG GUTFELD: The makers of Grand Theft Auto announced they're releasing a sixth version of the hit game – now with the ability to play as a female character, which will make it even more realistic now that it's a woman crashing the car. I disown that. This past weekend, a group of Nazi protesters showed up outside a Turning Point USA convention. Organizers tried to remove them, but they were on public property. And you can't tell the FBI what to do. Wow. Zing. That's good. JetBlue has agreed to purchase Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion. Aviation and business experts say JetBlue overpaid by $3.8 billion. These are good. Also, the deal was expected to go through immediately, but it's still stuck in Fort Lauderdale this week. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

Greg recaps the week’s leftover jokes Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.