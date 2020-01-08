Greg Gutfeld on Iran missile attack: 'This was an operation saving face' for Tehran

Greg Gutfeld analyzed Tuesday's missile attack by Iran and credited President Trump for his handling of the recent showdown with the rogue nation.

"I'm thinking that this was a way to shake the Iranian box and to start over," Gutfeld said on "The Five" Wednesday, before speculating that Iranian leadership did not actually care much for Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. drone last week.

"We know Iran can hit stuff, but they didn't. They put the miss in missiles on purpose. We got advanced warning,' Gutfeld said. "They told the proxies to lay off. And then [Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei] said that last night was proportionate to America killing a general. What is he telling you? That they're not so upset about what happened? That in fact, that maybe the general was an impediment to the things that they wanted to do, too?"

TRUMP SAYS IRAN 'APPEARS TO BE STANDING DOWN,' MISSILE STRIKES RESULTED IN NO CASUALTIES

President Trump declared Wednesday that Iran “appears to be standing down” in the wake of the missile strikes on two airbases housing U.S. service members in Iraq, which Trump said resulted in “no casualties.”

Gutfeld believes Iran's response was about "saving face."

"It's [Tuesday's attack is] when you allow a team to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter against your scrubs because they're behind 77 to nothing," Gutfeld said. "This was, you know, this was an operation saving face for Iran to let them have their token score so everybody can walk away."

Gutfeld praised the president for his actions.

"I think what Trump has done is, he's blown up the myths and the lies. He's actually really good at this stuff. He's not impulsive," Gutfeld said. "This is something that was thought through and it was decided. It was decisive and unpredictable."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.