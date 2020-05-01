Greg Gutfeld on Biden reponse to Tara Reade claims: He 'was doing great in that interview until he confessed'

"The Five" weighed in Friday on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's response to allegations he sexually assaulted a woman while serving in the Senate.

"I thought his tone was good. Mika was strong, but I don't know if he convinced anybody either way," co-host Jesse Watters said. "Voters are just gonna have to never know the truth and just factor this into their decision in November."

BIDEN DENIES SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATION, IN HIS FIRST COMMENTS ON TARA READE'S CLAIMS

"He left himself vulnerable for sure. When Mika asked if he remembered Reid, he dodged," Watters added.

Biden on Friday denied allegations of sexual assault leveled against him by former Senate staffer Tara Reade during an interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski.

Watters also compared Biden's situation to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's allegations.

"And his obvious Kavanaugh's standard about believe all women has evolved. It's now believe all women at first, and then investigate them," Watters said. "Now a lot of people would think, investigate and then believe. I'm not really sure what he believes. I just think he knows he needs to say what he needs to say to get out of that question."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Co-host Greg Gutfeld believes Biden may have slipped up.

"Look, Biden was doing great in that interview until he confessed," Gutfeld said. "First he had the total denial. I think that was pretty good. The denial was pretty strong. And then he says as a complaint. 'You know, I don't know why all of a sudden 27 years 'this' gets raised."

"What is 'this?' What is 'this'? That's interesting," Gutfeld added.