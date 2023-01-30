Greg Gutfeld: Media has made Tyre Nichols' death into a 'training thing'

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld weighed in Monday on the video of police fatally beating Tyre Nichols on "The Five,"

GREG GUTFELD: I look at this and I think, "Boy, this seems like it was worse than George Floyd." Except the response to it was muted, which is what people think is good now that we don't have arson, we don't have looting, we don't have sustained riots over weeks where dozens die. Yet this was worse. So what does that tell you about all of these things in the past? That the media amplified them based on race. Because this is an example where a variable is controlled and that is race.

Both sides are Black. So in this incident, if you remove that variable, what does the media do? Well, they realize they can't amplify this as a race thing, so it becomes a training thing, right? Well, what does this say about the past? What if all of those other ones were about training and the only thing that threw you off that was because there was a White cop or two White cops and the media made it about race, when in fact, it could have been about training all along – something that we were saying on this show the entire time.