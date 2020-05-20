Gutfeld hammers coverage of Biden campaign: 'Imagine if a Republican was running and just staying in a room'

"The Five" co-host Greg Gutfeld criticized the media Wednesday for expressing apprehension about President Trump's reported desire to resume holding his signature campaign rallies as the coronavirus pandemic abates, at least temporarily.

"They are going to assume [Trump is] going to pack everybody in like sardines and play spin the bottle on a lubricated Twister mat," Gutfeld joked. " ... But obviously, I think he and his staff know better. They are going to follow every protocol."

Meanwhile, the "Greg Gutfeld Show" host said the media seems content to let presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden campaign from his home in Delaware.

"Imagine if a Republican was doing what Joe Biden [is] doing," he said. "The guy is in decline, he's chained to a radiator, he's talking like he's reading bad fortune cookies, and the media continues to handle him with kid gloves [while] they handle Trump with boxing gloves with spikes on the end of them.

"Just flip it in your head, and imagine if a Republican was running and just staying in a room, how much fun they would be having with that."

Co-host Jesse Watters noted that many of the key swing states Trump hopes to win in 2020 have Democratic governors who have instituted strick lockdown orders

Watters considered a hypothetical situation in which Trump would try to rally in North Carolina, asking whether Gov. Roy Cooper would object and what public response Cooper would receive as a state official trying to prevent the president of the United States from visiting.

"That could be a big problem," said Watters, adding that there are plenty of places in the state outside of the densely-populated Triangle area where the president might have better luck holding such a big set-piece rally