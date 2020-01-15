Greg Gutfeld: Democrats' impeachment 'engrossment ceremony' like 'spackling a turd with gold paint'

Greg Gutfeld slammed House Democrats for the pomp and circumstance of Wednesday's formal impeachment "engrossment ceremony," saying that the entire affair was an "emotional tantrum."

"They were spackling a turd with gold paint," he said on "The Five". "This was like a baptism at the Addams Family."

PELOSI GLOATS: TRUMP HAS BEEN IMPEACHED 'FOREVER'

Gutfeld sternly dismissed Democrats' claims that the impeachment of President Trump has legitimacy, adding that lawmakers are overtly expressing their disdain for the American voter.

The host criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for taking time to sign each stroke of her signature with a different pen, allowing her House impeachment managers and the six chief committee chairs to have a keepsake of sorts from the ceremony.

"We are paying for those freaking pens," he said of the American taxpayer. "We're all suckers for believing this is serious."

"This was an emotional tantrum directed at Daddy, who won the election, and they are mad at Daddy," he added, referring to President Trump.

After Pelosi was finished with her multi-step signature of the impeachment document, the managers joined Clerk of the U.S. House Cheryl Johnson and House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving in a procession through the Capitol's Statuary Hall and into the Senate chamber where Senate President Pro Tempore Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, was waiting.

Senate secretarial officials received the document from the House representatives and Grassley -- presiding as the longest-serving senator from the majority party -- called on Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to formally set up the forthcoming trial.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On "The Five," Gutfeld called the choreographed procession of Trump's impeachment documents "phony" and a waste of Americans' time.

"They don't hate Trump," he told viewers. "They hate you. He's a proxy for you because you voted for him -- they think you are a bunch of rubes because you didn't listen to the media. This is their revenge."

Gutfeld went on to predict Trump's reelection, adding that Republicans should "rub [Democrats'] noses" in impeachment if they retain both the Senate and the presidency and retake the House.

After the "Greg Gutfeld Show" host concluded his comments, fellow host Jesse Watters jokingly offered him a pen.