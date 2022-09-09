Greg Gutfeld: Biden's really good at playing middle of the road, and the media happily promotes the ruse

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Greg Gutfeld and co-hosts of "The Five" discuss how President Biden is continuing his verbal attacks on "MAGA Republicans" and how this is another example of his "pretend moderation."

GREG GUTFELD: So the reason why that poll is showing this, it's showing that fear is effective. Right? And that's what this is about. They're creating fear of this kind of like phantom MAGA terror group. The Republicans can't let this succeed because this, again, is another example of Joe's pretend moderation. Right? And this isn't America's fault. Joe's really good at playing middle of the road, and the media happily promotes the ruse. It's pure bait and switch. It happened before and after with the election. It's like being told you're going to swim against a biological female, and it turns out it's Lia Thomas. You know, he's the Lia Thomas of presidents now. He claims now he claims that he's the law and order guy. And why? Because he condemns January 6. That's what they're working from. So far, it's kind of worked. But well, there's a problem with this. The old coot we condemned, all of us condemned January 6, We also condemned the riots, the year and a half of riots, the explosion in crime. We condemn that every day, the daily degradations we see on their streets. We condemn that constantly. You never have condemned those things. You hear during a lot of this stuff. So if you're a law and order guy, then so is Jussie Smollett. And that's what the Republicans have to come back with.

