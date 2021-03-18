Greenwald calls out journalists from MSNBC, NBC, CNN who pushed ‘significant lie’ about Hunter Biden's laptop

Journalist Glenn Greenwald blasted journalists from MSNBC, NBC, CNN and HuffPost who "disseminated an outright and quite significant lie" for inaccurately claiming a declassified intelligence assessment proved Hunter Biden's infamous laptop came from Russians trying to meddle in the 2020 election.

"Journalists with the largest and most influential media outlets disseminated an outright and quite significant lie on Tuesday to hundreds of thousands of people, if not millions, on Twitter. While some of them were shamed into acknowledging the falsity of their claim, many refused to, causing it to continue to spread up until this very moment," Greenwald wrote in his Substack newsletter. "The lie they told involved claims of Russian involvement in the procurement of Hunter Biden’s laptop."

US GOVERNMENT SAYS NO EVIDENCE A FOREIGN POWER MANIPULATED 2020 ELECTION RESULTS

The U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Tuesday released a declassified intelligence assessment of foreign threats to the 2020 elections pursuant to the Intelligence Authorization Act. The document didn’t reveal anything related to salacious materials on Biden's laptop that was reported by the New York Post, but that didn’t stop liberal journalists from jumping to false conclusions.

Greenwald noted the report "claimed — without presenting any evidence whatsoever" that Russia aimed to meddle in the election. However, the report didn’t explain how the intelligence community had reached its conclusions about Russian and the report didn’t mention Hunter Biden’s laptop.

"Despite that glaring omission, media outlets predictably treated the evidence-free assertions from the security state as fact. ‘Vladimir Putin did it again,’ trumpeted Mother Jones’ David Corn without an iota of skepticism," Greenwald wrote.

Greenwald then scolded CNN reporter Marshall Cohen for tweeting, "The report confirms what was largely assumed, and barely hidden, last year: Trump and his allies publicly embraced Russia's disinformation campaign against Biden, met with Kremlin-tied figures who were part of the effort, and promoted their conspiracies."

MSNBC'S CHRIS HAYES, OTHER LIBERAL PUNDITS CALLED OUT FOR MISLEADING TWEETS ABOUT HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP

Greenwald blasted the CNN’s reporter’s disinformation as "chilling" and the latest example of the media fawning over the intelligence community.

"Think about that: to a CNN reporter, evidence-free assertions from the U.S. security state are tantamount to ‘confirmation,’" Greenwald wrote. "That they really do think this way is nothing short of chilling. But that is the standard liberal media posture of harboring reverence for the U.S. intelligence community and treating its every utterance as Truth without the need for any corroborating evidence. It is one of their defining attributes."

Meanwhile, other reporters spread "fabricated" information that the report confirmed Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop -- which allegedly contains emails revealing details of his foreign business interests, including contacts in Ukraine and China, along with a series of unflattering photos of the president’s son – was produced by the Kremlin.

"Numerous journalists united to spread the false claim far and wide that the report confirmed this storyline," according to Greenwald.

"The first journalist to publish the falsehood was Patrick Tucker, an editor at the journal Defense One. The tweet quickly went viral as liberals clicked ‘retweet’ and ‘like’ so fast that at least several of them likely suffered digital cartilage damage or at least a mild sprain," Greenwald wrote.

'LIBERAL HACK TOURNAMENT' BRACKETS ANNOUNCED, STARS FROM CNN, MSNBC COMPETE FOR 'HACK' ROYALTY

MSNBC host Chris Hayes shared Tucker’s misleading tweet, writing, "The same dudes who ran the play last time!"

"From there, the claim was further spread by Hayes’ NBC News colleague Ben Collins, who — ironically — works in what the network calls the ‘disinformation unit,’ combatting the spread of disinformation," Greenwalld wrote. "With this MSNBC host and the NBC disinformation agent on board, it was off to the races. Journalists from across the corporate media sphere spread this lie over and over."

CNN’s Asha Rangappa was among the liberal journalists to share the inaccurate tweet.

HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Date wrote, "Hey, New York Post and everyone else who got suckered into the ridiculous Hunter Biden Laptop story. Take a bow."

Greenwald called the far-left HuffPost reporter’s tweet "perhaps the most embarrassing example" of disinformation being spread as a result of the ODNI report.

"Date did not just repeat the lie but used it to mock those who actually did the reporting on these documents," Greenwald wrote.

MSNBC’s Hayes eventually backtracked and deleted the tweet, which Greenwald gave him credit for despite more people seeing the disinformation than the retraction. Tucker also deleted his tweet after significant backlash.

"Note how the original false claims go mega-viral, while the tweets which subsequently acknowledge their falsity are seen by very few people," Greenwald wrote.

"Other than Hayes, it is difficult to find a journalist who acknowledged that what they spread was a lie. Both CNN’s Rangappa and NBC News’ Collins simply allowed the tweet to quietly disappear from their timeline when Tucker finally deleted his, saying nothing to the thousands or tens of thousands of people they misled," Greenwald wrote. "They just outright lied about what the report said."