Biden's 'grotesque' exploitation of Texas school shooting ripped

Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego also launched expletives at Ted Cruz after the Uvalde shooting.

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
Biden almost immediately politicizes response to Texas shooting Video

Biden almost immediately politicizes response to Texas shooting

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald joins 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' to react.

President Biden spent only a few seconds at the beginning of his remarks responding to the Uvalde, Texas school shooting before detouring into a political exploitation of the tragedy, independent journalist Glenn Greenwald told Fox News on Tuesday.

Greenwald noted how Biden began with a proper, emotional response to the tragic loss of life, but quickly pivoted to blaming the "gun lobby" for the mass shooting allegedly committed by now-deceased suspect Salvador Ramos.

"As a nation we have to ask when are we going to stand up to the gun lobby – when in God's name are we going to do what we know needs to be done?" Biden fumed.

On "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Greenwald said Biden began to express how he sadly could twofold empathize with parents forced to bury a child – referencing the loss of daughter Naomi and first wife Neilia Hunter Biden in a 1972 Hockessin, Del. car wreck -- and decades later losing his eldest son Joseph Biden III to cancer.

UVALDE, TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: LIVE UPDATES

People react following a deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas (AP/Dario Lopez-Mills)

"He could really empathize with in a unique way with how uniquely heinous it is," Greenwald said. 

"And he spent about six seconds doing that and then immediately did a detour to figure out how he could squeeze and exploit this situation for partisan advantage."

The Substack writer called Biden's comments from there on "grotesque" but "unsurprising."

Host Tucker Carlson agreed, adding he would have openly praised Biden had he kept politics out of his speech.

PA SENATE PRIMARY BATTLE: RNC CHAIR CALLS ON STATE LAW TO BE FOLLOWED

Parents wait to be reunited with their children in Uvalde.

The host further pointed to other politicians appearing to politicize the moment, citing tweets from Rep. Ruben Gallego, a Democrat from Phoenix:

"F--- you, Ted Cruz – You care about a fetus but you will let our children get slaughtered," Gallego tweeted, later doubling down and calling the Texas Republican a "f---ing baby-killer."

President Biden speaks to the nation about the Texas school shooting that left 19 children dead from the White House.

Later, Greenwald said it is much too early in the postmortem investigation to determine what role gun laws or other factors had in the massacre.

"I think that the obsession that people who are doing politics full-time have with seeing the world through this prism of partisan warfare is so consuming that it basically drains their entire soul so that nothing is left but this kind of immediate need to use every situation, no matter how tragic, to gain some kind of an advantage," he said.

