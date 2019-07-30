Jesse Watters: Just like the Mueller report, everyone should read 'typical liberalism' in Green New Deal

Hosts of "The Five" debated the merits of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's, D-N.Y., "Green New Deal" proposal on Tuesday and said a new study shows it could end up costing some American households $70,000 in just the first year.

Tackling the topic, co-host Jesse Watters described the proposal as "typical liberalism" -- but then urged everyone to read the controversial plan.

"Like the Mueller report, I think everybody should read the Green New Deal," he said, before sarcastically rattling through a few of the points included in the document.

"Everybody's guaranteed access to nature. Everybody's guaranteed free housing, a job, and if you don’t want to work, they guarantee your income. They're going to get rid of all fossil fuels and the combustion engine."

Co-host Katie Pavlich then took a slightly different approach, saying the proposal isn't actually about the environment and is more about changing the country's economic model to redistribute wealth.

"It’s not about the environment or being green at all," Pavlich said. "[Ocasio-Cortez's] chief of staff admitted that this is not about the environment. This is changing the economic structure of the United States to a socialist, Marxist model. So it’s not about the environment."

Juan Williams then got in on the conversation, saying that the cost of the "GND" is one that is worth being considered.

"I think the cost of the inaction is pretty great," Williams said.

"If we do nothing, and so far Republicans have no plan. At least they are putting forward an idea."