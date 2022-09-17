Governors Abbott and DeSantis are 'American heroes' for transporting migrants: Sid Rosenberg

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Radio personality Sid Rosenberg called Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis "two real American heroes" for their moving of migrants Saturday on "One Nation."

SID ROSENBERG: I cover Eric Adams very closely here in New York, and he was a guy I liked when he was Brooklyn borough president. Something has happened to him. "D" happened to him — Democrat. And at this point, he's starting to make Bill de Blasio look like Einstein. He can't get a sentence out. He doesn't explain himself very well.

MARTHA'S VINEYARD MERCHANT SAYS THERE'S A 'PROCESS' FOR COMING TO AMERICA, 'FOLLOW THAT'

The truth is, is that going to Martha's Vineyard or New York City if you're a migrant — an illegal migrant — not such a horrible thing, could be a heck of a lot worse. So I'm not sure what Eric Adams is complaining about. I will say this: Gov. Abbott and Gov. DeSantis are two real American heroes. Those are two great patriots in my book. They're what this country is all about, not Eric Adams.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: