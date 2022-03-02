Gov. Kristi Noem says GOP should run on 'the Constitution,' 'limited government' ahead of 2022 midterms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem weighed in on what Republicans should prioritize ahead of the 2022 midterm elections during her visit to CPAC in Orlando.

"I think Republicans and conservatives need to focus on where we're going, what's our vision for the future," Noem told Fox News Digital in an interview.

"We all know that Joe Biden's a terrible president. We all know that he's wrecking this country and that we're against 99.9% of what he's doing to destroy our freedoms. But we need to talk about what we stand for as well and what we embrace, how special of a gift this country is and how we want to protect that for the next generation."

Noem, who previously served in the House of Representatives and is seeking reelection as governor in November, urged Republicans to run on the Constitution and "limited government," reminding voters that "the power's with the people."

"We're going to keep taxes low, keep regulations low, give them opportunities to be successful and to partner where appropriate," Noem said. "For me, it is just telling the story of South Dakota … We have the No. 1 economy in the country. We're growing, our people are thriving, they're happier, and it's because we've been following conservative principles."

On the subject of increasing censorship from Big Tech, Noem suggested Congress "can take action," citing Section 230 as something lawmakers can revisit but also praised those who've spoken up and pushed back against the "persecution" of individuals on various platforms.

"I'm glad to see more people getting involved in these types of actions against social media platforms that do choose who can speak and who can't," Noem told Fox News Digital.

Noem is coming out with a book in June titled, "Not My First Rodeo: Lessons from the Heartland," hoping to introduce herself to those who haven't heard her name "until the media started attacking me during the pandemic."

"And through that, I think a lot of people have questions. Who I am, how did I grow up, what's special about our way of life in South Dakota and then maybe some of the stories that got me to where I am today and how I made my decisions since I've been governor," Noem said. "This book is just to let them know and really tell the story of our people in our state. Our people are special, and what we did through challenging times is pretty incredible."

The governor denied that her forthcoming book means she's running in 2024, but quipped that her mother could consider a presidential run since she's "pretty opinionated."

"We'll see if she wants to be the one in the family that steps up," Noem jokingly added.

