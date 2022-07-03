Gov. Kristi Noem asked if South Dakota will force a 10-year-old to have a baby on CNN's 'State of the Union'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was asked during CNN's "State of the Union" if her state would force a 10-year-old to have a baby after a girl in Ohio was denied a procedure due to the state's abortion ban.

"Because this is a trigger law that was passed before you became governor, I wanted you to be clear — will the state of South Dakota going forward force a 10-year-old in that very same situation to have a baby?" CNN's Dana Bash asked the governor during Sunday's show.

The Indianapolis Star reported Friday that a 10-year-old girl in Ohio who was six weeks and three days pregnant was unable to receive an abortion due to Ohio's law banning abortions after six weeks when fetal cardiac activity begins.

The girl was on her way to Indiana where an abortion ban is yet to take effect. State lawmakers have scheduled a special session on inflation and abortion for July 25 where they are expected to include an abortion ban, according to WFYI.

"What's incredible is that nobody is talking about the pervert, horrible and deranged individual that raped a 10-year-old, and what are we doing about that?" Noem responded. "As much as we talk about what we can do for that little girl I think we also need to be addressing those sick individuals that do this to our children."

Noem said the law in South Dakota stated abortions were illegal unless to save the life of the mother. Bash then asked if Noem would be ok with having a 10-year-old girl have a baby.

"No, I am never OK with that. In fact, that story will keep me up at night," Noem said in response.

Bash asked if South Dakota would change the law to have an exception, but Noem did not directly address the question.

"How is a 10-year-old girl physically — probably can't even carry a baby without, being never mind emotionally and mentally tormented, but physically hurt. Would you consider that the life of a mother at risk?" Bash asked Noem.

Noem said it would be up to the doctors, family members, and those closest to her that would have to make a decision on the matter at hand.

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision on June 24, handing down the question of abortion to the states. The decision ultimately ended the recognition of a constitutional right to abortion.

"The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the court's opinion.

Several Republican states have already passed "trigger laws", immediately restriction abortion access after the decision was announced. Likewise, many pro-choice advocates are working to codify Roe or pass looser abortion restrictions at the state level.

Fox News reached out to Noem's office for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.