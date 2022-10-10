Gov. Greg Abbott: Terror designation would allow Biden to get billions from cartels

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott broke down why designating cartels as terrorist organizations would help the United States reduce human trafficking on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

GOV. GREG ABBOTT: So, Jesse, the Biden administration could do that if the Biden administration did what I did just a couple of weeks ago. A couple of weeks ago, I declared the cartels terrorist organizations.

MEXICAN GOVERNMENT HACK REVEALS MILITARY SOLD ARMS, RECEIVED ESCORT FROM CARTELS: REPORT

If the President did that, it triggers a federal law that would allow him to go into those bank accounts and get those billions of dollars that the cartels are making off of this.

