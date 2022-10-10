Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Gov. Greg Abbott: Terror designation would allow Biden to get billions from cartels

Texas Gov. Abbott urges President Biden to follow his lead on combatting cartels at the border

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: Biden administration can do what I did a few weeks ago Video

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: Biden administration can do what I did a few weeks ago

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott explains what actions President Biden can take to put a strain on cartels on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott broke down why designating cartels as terrorist organizations would help the United States reduce human trafficking on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

GOV. GREG ABBOTT: So, Jesse, the Biden administration could do that if the Biden administration did what I did just a couple of weeks ago. A couple of weeks ago, I declared the cartels terrorist organizations. 

MEXICAN GOVERNMENT HACK REVEALS MILITARY SOLD ARMS, RECEIVED ESCORT FROM CARTELS: REPORT

If the President did that, it triggers a federal law that would allow him to go into those bank accounts and get those billions of dollars that the cartels are making off of this.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Gov. Greg Abbott: US-Mexico border is 'most dangerous' in world Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.