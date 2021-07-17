Gov. DeSantis slams Democrats 'double standard' on immigration

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sounded off on President Biden’s failure to take decisive action on the southern border and Democrats’ hypocrisy on immigration Saturday on "Watters’ World."

DeSantis was in Texas, where there are 50 law enforcement agents from Florida assisting with the crisis at the border.

"Where the federal government is failing, Texas is having to step up, and Florida and other states are helping," he told host Jesse Watters.

DeSantis noted that the surge of immigrants does not just affect states at the southern border, but also places across America where migrants are being sent.

"Most of the people that are Florida folks have admitted their ultimate destination is the state of Florida," he said. "So this has huge implications not just for our country as a whole, but states like my own where a lot of these folks are going to end up coming illegally."

DeSantis also said that the Biden administration is helping migrants reach their desired destination without the approval of state governors.

"When they get turned over to the feds, what the feds are essentially doing is giving them a bus ticket and letting them go where they want to go," he said.

"This has big implications for our schools, our social services, all of those other things," DeSantis continued. "Make no mistake about it, this is a deliberate policy to allow illegal migrants to go all over the country in violation of our laws."

DeSantis also criticized Democrats for allowing migrants to come freely across the southern border while telling Cubans not to come.

"They have a hundred times stronger case for political persecution leaving a communist dictatorship than the other migrants who are coming across the border who are basically coming across the border because they want more economic opportunity," DeSantis said.

"It’s a double standard, but honest, it’s something we expected because I do think a lot of their border policies are very political in nature in its intent."

There were nearly 190,000 migrant encounters at the southern border in June, Customs and Border Protection announced Friday, bringing the total number of encounters in fiscal year 2021 to more than 1 million.

