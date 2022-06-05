Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Gov. Brian Kemp previews rematch against Stacey Abrams, the 'fight for the soul of the country'

Kemp previously faced Abrams in the 2018 gubernatorial election

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp discussed his strategy for his upcoming rematch against Stacey Abrams for the 2022 gubernatorial election in November.

The Republican governor first spoke on "Sunday Night in America" about his resounding victory in the Georgia primaries against former Sen. David Perdue despite the latter’s endorsement from former President Trump. Although Trump supported his opponent in the GOP primaries, Kemp maintained a respectful image of the former president with the key focus on Georgia.

"I stayed focus on Georgia there is a lot of outside noise in the race," Kemp said. "I told people I was very appreciative of what former President Trump and Vice President Pence did to help our state many times whether it was during COVID or other things we worked on together. We still have our troops at the border."

Stacey Abrams (L), Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R)

Stacey Abrams (L), Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) (Drew Angerer, Getty Images / Nathan Posner, Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Kemp acknowledged "There’s a lot of things we worked on, and I always gave them credit for that," 

In looking forward to his rematch against Stacey Abrams for governor, he remarked on Abrams’ clear influence and connections with President Biden and his ongoing scandals.

"That is what Georgians want. They want somebody that’s going to be focused on them. They do not want to go the way of Stacey Abrams. Stacey Abrams is getting credited for Joe Biden winning Georgia and being president, and you see what has that has gotten us. 40-year-high inflation, sky-rocketing gas prices, disaster at the border, more rules, more regulations, and more taxes. That’s what she would do to the state. And I don’t think that’s the way Georgians want to go. We’ll continue to fight against that," Kemp said.

Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) speaks during an election night party after winning renomination to be the Republican candidate for Governor on May 24th, 2022 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.

Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) speaks during an election night party after winning renomination to be the Republican candidate for Governor on May 24th, 2022 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia. (Getty Images)

He also called out Abrams for being a "darling of national media" and pushing misleading information such as claiming that the state’s election integrity bill was a form of voter suppression.

"But look, the national media, as you know, is not always right, we know that. They were wrong on our voting bill, the largest election integrity act in the country. We had record turn out during the primary. Everybody has egg on their face, including Stacey Abrams on that. She hurt small business owners, many of them minority-owned, by pressuring Major League Baseball to pull the All-Star Game, but we never wavered because we knew it’s easier to vote and harder to cheat in Georgia. She hurt those business owners, and I’m the one who’s been fighting for them, with tax relief, sending a billion dollars back to taxpayers and suspending the gas tax, so people can fight through 40-year high Joe Biden inflation that Stacey Abrams helped put in the White House." 

Kemp reiterated that his second election against Abrams since 2018 is a fight for nothing less than "the soul of the country."

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks to the media during a press conference at the Israel Baptist Church as voters head to the polls during the Georgia primary on May 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Election Day allows people to vote on Republican and Democratic nominees for offices. 

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks to the media during a press conference at the Israel Baptist Church as voters head to the polls during the Georgia primary on May 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Election Day allows people to vote on Republican and Democratic nominees for offices.  (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"This is a fight not only for the soul of the state but the soul of the country. Stacey Abrams wants to be your president. If we stop her from being governor, her road to the White House ends right here and right now this November. It’s going to take everyone in this fight to beat her again," Kemp said.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.