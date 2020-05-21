Why this GOP pollster says Joe Biden won't pick someone like Elizabeth Warren as his running mate

America has been watching as former Vice President Joe Biden auditions prominent women within the Democratic Party for the role of his vice president. Many names have circulated the headlines, each painting a different picture of what his run for president, and potentially his time in office, will look like.

Republican pollster Chris Wilson spoke to Fox News about different paths Biden could take when it comes to picking a VP and the weight behind his decision.

“The question is, how does that person stack up from a VP and a leadership perspective with the Democratic base? The easiest way that Joe Biden loses this election is for his base to stay home,” Wilson told Fox News.

Wilson lays out Biden’s two options when selecting a woman for the position. He could either pick a more senior figure within the party, like Elizabeth Warren, or he could choose someone younger who would kickoff a new generation of leadership within the Democratic Party, he said.

Wilson believes Biden will take the second route and choose a younger, more appealing candidate in the hopes of expanding his legacy.

“Being a key part of the generational change in the Democratic Party would definitely be a capstone to his career, which is why I tend to believe that he will lean more toward the second option, which is picking someone who's on the younger end of the spectrum," Wilson explained.

Biden should be careful, however, because by choosing a strong, ambitious vice president, he runs the risk of being overshadowed by his running mate.

“If you're running for vice president you don’t want to overshadow the person at the top of the ticket, but at the same time, you have got to illustrate your competence if the person atop of ticket begins to appear incompetent. That could create a lot of tension between the presidential and vice-presidential staffs,” Wilson said.

Whoever is selected, there is no doubt the decision will be made amongst many within the party, Wilson says. As the ideological war wages on between moderates and progressives in the Democratic Party, Biden's pick will be an indicator to Democrats on which direction their party is headed.

“I think there is sort of this back-and-forth going on in the Democratic Party that may be even as less ideological and more about who represents their best opportunity for the future. And I think that's a struggle that Biden is probably dealing with right now," Wilson said. "It probably makes him glad that he's stuck in his basement, not able to hear from these people on a one-on-one basis.”