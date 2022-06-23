GOP mayoral candidate slams Democrat Muriel Bowser, calls out BLM movement as crime surges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As violent crime surges in cities around the nation, six Democrat-led cities are set to outpace 2021's bloody statistics.

Washington, D.C. GOP mayoral candidate Stacia Hall joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to discuss how violence has impacted the city and why she is running to change the narrative.

"In D.C., this is our nation's capital," Hall told co-host Carley Shimkus. "This is, to me, the ruling city of our nation, and it should be a role model city, but it is not. The liberals here are pandering to special interests."

Baltimore, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Atlanta, and New York City are all on pace to break their 2021 levels of violent crime halfway through this year, with the nation's largest city leading the group, according to crime data reviewed by Fox News.

New York City has seen a 25.8% jump in violent crime at this point in 2022 compared to the same time in 2021, despite seeing a small decrease in the amount of homicides recorded in the city.

Hall also highlighted the hypocrisy of the Black Lives Matter movement, urging White supporters of the organization to demand action as crime continues to cripple the city.

"You should stand up for the Black Lives Matter movement that you support," Hall said, calling on people who support the movement to call attention to murders in minority neighborhoods and contact Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser.

"We're standing for this cause," she continued. "Please do something about the lives that are Black and that matter."

The nation's capital has seen violent crime continue to rise in 2022 as well, recording a 12% increase in such incidents compared to 2021 at the halfway point of this year.

"We need wisdom," Hall said. "We need more police. We need community involvement. We need everyone to pull together to bring back a safer District of Columbia."

