GOP lawmaker clashes with CNN anchor on-air, quips about his first appearance on 'Clinton News Network'

Rep.-elect Troy Nehls, R-Texas, had an animated exchange on Thursday with CNN anchor Erin Burnett during the network's coverage of the latest Capitol Hill drama.

Nehls, who has backed Kevin McCarthy in the ongoing speaker battle, was asked by Burnett if there was anything that could "shake" his support for the top Republican.

"Listen, I don't know if you're aware of young lady, but I am also a member of the House Freedom Caucus," Nehls told Burnett. "So I am one of those America First patriots. And I have said to my friends, my colleagues in the Freedom Caucus that I don't believe that this is the battle we should be waging. I think the real battle starts when we start drafting legislation and policy in the 118th Congress under a Speaker McCarthy."

He continued, "And you have to understand your viewers have to understand there's 35 to 40 of us and the House Freedom Caucus. If we have a simple, small, thin margin of 222 Republicans, it takes 218 of us to pass any legislation. Right? The House Freedom Caucus is more relevant than ever. So I believe that is the battle—those are the kinds of the conversations that should take place, because Kevin McCarthy understands that in order for him to pass anything in this 118th Congress, he's going to need support and the endorsement from the House Freedom Caucus. And that's when I believe we should have these conversations."

"So I'll assume when you call a young lady, it was a compliment," Burnett said with a gentle smirk.

"Of course it was," Nehls quickly responded. "This is my first time on the Clinton News Network. So absolutely."

"Okay, that I will say was a bit, in my opinion, rude, but I'm glad you're talking to me and I will treat you with the respect that you deserve," Burnett said as she brushed off the insult towards her network.

Nehls' colleague, Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., had an even more combative exchange with MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle while defending her opposition to McCarthy as speaker.

"Dan Crenshaw and these other Republicans, do you see yourself working with them again?" Ruhle asked. "In the last 24 hours, he's called you ‘the enemy’ and said you would rather work with Democrats than Republicans."

"He thinks you’re doing all of this for attention. And let’s be honest, you’ve never been on with me before," the MSNBC host added.

"Well I've seen Dan Crenshaw work with Democrats on red flag laws. So this is just how things operate here," Boebert responded before insisting the GOP conference will eventually "come together."

Boebert is among 20 lawmakers who have been in lockstep in blocking McCarthy from reaching the 218-vote threshold.

McCarthy and his backers continue their battle despite 11 consecutive defeats. In the latest vote, McCarthy reached only 200, only being outdone by top Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, who maintains his 212 votes.

The vote among the 20 GOP rebels is now divided with Rep.-elect Byron Donalds holding 12, Rep.-elect Kevin Hern collecting seven and former President Trump with one. One lawmaker voted present.