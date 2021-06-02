Meghan McCain calls out Google after unearthed 'anti-Semitic rhetoric' from 'head of diversity'

"The View's" Meghan McCain was among those demanding answers from Google after a report that the company's "head of diversity," Kamau Bobb, published remarks considered anti-Semitic in 2007.

"If I were a Jew I would be concerned about my insatiable appetite for war and killing in defense of myself," he wrote in the conclusion of a personal blog post on Nov. 30, 2007 entitled, "If I Were a Jew." "Self defense is undoubtedly an instinct, but I would be afraid of my increasing insensitivity to the suffering [of] others. My greatest torment would be that I’ve misinterpreted the identity offered by my history and transposed spiritual and human compassion with self righteous impunity."

"If you're a Jewish employee of Google, I can't imagine how you feel right now," McCain said on "The View" Wednesday, noting the revelation comes amid a spike in anti-Semitic hate crimes during unrest in the Middle East.

"It's strange to me that Google, who espouses itself to be the most progressive, the most inclusive companies on planet Earth or in Silicon Valley, you have a head of diversity that if it looks like a duck, it quacks like a duck, it looks like you probably hate Jews or at the very least have some serious issues with your anti-Semitic rhetoric," she added.

The Washington Free Beacon first reported on Bobb's comments.

"Did @Google Google him?" Michael Dickson, executive director of Stand with Us, a group that fights anti-Semitism, asked the tech company.

Dickson posed a few other inquiries, including whether Google did its "due diligence" when vetting applicants for the position.

"Google must fire this #antisemite #KamauBobb," tweeted the Jewish human rights organization Simon Wiesenthal Center.

Bobb reportedly sent a private apology to the "Jewgler" Employee Resource Group at Google, but the company has so far remained mum on the controversy.

"Let me first apologize. what I wrote crudely characterized the entire jewish community. what was intended as a critique of particular military action fed into antisemitic tropes and prejudice. i think we can all agree, there is no easy solution to this situation. but that’s beside the point. the way I expressed my views on that conflict were hurtful," Bobb wrote in the email, obtained by the New York Post.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Relatedly, McCain ripped the left-leaning site Vox on Wednesday for a piece that suggested it couldn't put its finger on the recent rise of anti-Semitism across the U.S.

"Cut the s---," McCain told Vox, adding, "This is pathetic."