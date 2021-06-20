Golf icon Jack Nicklaus shares Father's Day message: 'Bring your family together as often as you can'

Jack Nicklaus, widely considered to be the greatest golfer of all time, joined ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ Sunday with his son and grandson to share a Father's Day message: "Bring your family together as often as you can."

"Tell them you love them," Nicklaus continued, before listing a series of Father's Day activities with his family — including brunch, ping pong, swimming, and, of course, watching the U.S. Open.

His son, Jack Nicklaus II, who penned the book, ‘Best Seat in the House: 18 Golden Lessons from a Father to His Son’ about his father's expertise both on and off the green, said, "most people know him as the guy who won all those golf tournaments. I know him as as ‘Dad.’



"He's the greatest role model that I've ever experienced and watched," Junior added. "I'm so proud of him."

LAURA INGRAHAM TALKS TO JACK NICKLAUS AND SON ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OF FAMILY OVER SPORTS

The golf icon also gave Fox News' Pete Hegseth and Will Cain some putting pointers, who practiced their skills on set in Fox Square.

Nicklaus holds the record as an 18-time PGA major champion — but maintains in his new Fox Nation special that, despite his overwhelming success, golf was never his No. 1 priority. ‘Life Lessons from Jack Nicklaus: A Father’s Day Message,' which new ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy teased in Sunday's segment, features the legend and his son, Jack Nicklaus II, sharing stories about Senior's legacy as both a family man and professional golfer.