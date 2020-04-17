Golf legend Jack Nicklaus joins effort to help coronavirus first responders

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus is the latest big name golfer to help medical workers, announcing on Twitter Thursday that he is joining the Clubs HELP Foundation in order to help first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

"When I was asked to support the mission for Clubs HELP Foundation, I was quick to accept," Nicklaus said in a video posted on Twitter. "I hope you'll accept the challenge and along with all the Nicklaus design golf courses and all the other golf courses to join in the Clubs HELP effort."

According to the organization, "Clubs HELP encourages clubs and members to connect with hospitals in their respective local areas to provide a much needed support network in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic."

The nationwide foundation has golf clubs that "adopt" local hospitals to give them the support and supplies.

"Barb and I are proud to be part of a children's hospital in Miami, one that bears our name with 17 outpatient clinics," Nicklaus said in the video. "And we have many, many workers down there. They all need our help too. The workers at these hospitals have worked tirelessly, put through lives on the line for their work with COVID-19 virus."

"They need our help. We need to raise money," Nicklaus added. "We need to raise money the best we can."

The initiative started at Spring Brook Country Club in Morris Township, N.J., where workers collected bottled water and Gatorade to donate to the nearby Morristown Medical Center.

After Spring Brook Country Club general manager David Bachman appeared on "Fox & Friends," professional golfer Ernie Els joined the effort.