Golden Globes ratings collapse continues, NBC sheds nearly 70% of 2020 viewership

NBC’s 80th Golden Globes award ceremony cratered in the ratings department on Tuesday night, losing nearly 70% of viewers compared to the 2020 and 2019 editions.

The Golden Globes averaged 6.2 million viewers, a 10% drop from the last ceremony that occurred in 2021. But a closer look at the data reveals that many would-be viewers were already sick of the Golden Globes in 2021, as NBC’s telecast averaged 18.4 million viewers in 2020 and 18.7 million in 2019.

This year’s Golden Globes shed a staggering 66% of total viewers from the 2020 and 2019 ceremonies. Turnout was even bleaker among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54 as the show hemorrhaged viewers in the critical category. Technically, it wasn't the worst performance ever for the show; a 2008 televised press conference announcing the Golden Globes winners in 2008 during the writer's strike garnered about 6 million viewers.

The 2023 ceremony averaged 1.8 million viewers, a 28% decline from the 2.5 million who watched in 2021. NBC lost 75% of the 7.1 million demo viewers who tuned in for the 2020 version and a whopping 77% of the 7.7 million who watched in 2019.

The star-studded event returned for the first time since 2021 after a controversy involving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) about its lack of racial diversity.

Eddie Murphy also made headlines for joking about Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap of Chris Rock and Comedian Jerrod Carmichael talked HFPA controversies during his opening monologue.

"I’m here 'cause I’m Black," Carmichael said. "I won't say they were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died, so do with that information what you will."

"Like, one minute, you’re making mint tea at home; the next, you’re invited to be the Black face of an embattled White organization. Life really comes at you fast," he joked.

He laughed, "I'm unfireable."

Last year, the ceremony was scrapped when the HFPA came under fire after a Los Angeles Times investigation revealed ethical lapses and a stunning lack of diversity — there was not a single Black journalist in the 87-person group. Studios and PR firms threatened to boycott. Tom Cruise even returned his three Golden Globes, while other A-listers condemned the group on social media.

Since being engulfed by backlash, the group has added a chief diversity officer, overhauled its board, inducted 21 new members, including six Black journalists; brought in the NAACP on a five-year partnership and updated its code of conduct.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall and Tracy Wright contributed to this report.