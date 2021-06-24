Greenwald rips 'pathetic' MSNBC for claiming Joy Reid 'schools' Critical Race Theory foe in panned interview

Journalist Glenn Greenwald savaged MSNBC on Thursday for declaring victory in far-left host Joy Reid's erratic interview with Critical Race Theory critic Christopher Rufo, calling it "pathetic" after she repeatedly interrupted Rufo during a debate on the thorny issue.

"Joy Reid Schools Critical Race Theory Critic On Legal Scholarship," reads MSNBC's YouTube headline on the video of Reid sparring with Rufo. She had on the Manhattan Institute scholar Wednesday after the two had battled on social media over his opposition to CRT.

"Few things are more pathetic than inviting someone onto your show under the guise of debate, then using the power you have as host to refuse to let the person speak, then have your network congratulate you for your stunning victory. It's just cowardice," Greenwald tweeted.

Indeed, Reid spoke far more than Rufo and repeatedly cut him off, at one point saying with a forced smile, "It's my show, so it's how I want to do it," when Rufo complained he was getting no time to talk. At another point, Reid said she doesn't allow people to "make up insane lines" on her program. Reid belittled Rufo as a "quasi historian," called him "dear," and refused to allow him to give examples of critical race theory enshrining "race essentialism" in schools, saying he was just using "talking points."

"I'm fighting against manipulation of language," Rufo said at one point, during an argument over where students being taught "intersectionality" was a division of critical race theory.

MSNBC didn't post the below portion of the interview to YouTube, when Rufo outlined what he called falsehoods Reid had propagated in recent weeks about CRT, including claiming CRT isn't being taught in schools and that students across the country are taught "Confederate Race Theory."

The interview already began on awkward terms, as Reid had accused Rufo of making "White Man Demands" to come onto her program on Twitter. Reid is known for her racially charged remarks against political opponents, such as comparing Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to a traitorous slave in "Django Unchained," and calling Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas "Uncle Clarence." She also said that opponents of teaching critical race theory are racist.

The exchange was widely criticized, with critics charging that Reid appeared unwilling to debate the merits of Rufo's beliefs due to not letting him speak. Conservatives rarely make appearances on Reid's show, one of the most hyper-partisan programs in liberal cable news.