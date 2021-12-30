Expand / Collapse search
CDC admits new guidance recommends cutting isolation time in half

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Giroir: We have to balance infection control with overall public health

Former Assistant Health Secretary Brett Giroir discusses the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending cutting isolation time in half.

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidance to address the upkeep of overall health included cutting isolation time by as much as half, former Assistant Health Secretary Brett Giroir told "America's Newsroom" that such guidance is "long overdue" – but explained why it isn't being implemented correctly. 

CDC DIRECTOR: HUMAN BEHAVIOR PLAYED INTO SHORTENING RECOMMENDED ISOLATION PERIOD FOR COVID CASES

BRETT GIROIR: The CDC finally came clean. It is not just an infection control exercise where we lock everyone up and try to minimize the number of infections. 

We have to balance infection control with overall public health, like mental health and children in schools and psychological harm as well as keeping society running. This is long overdue to shorten the period. However, because they have a lack of tests, I don’t believe they are implementing the actual guidelines correctly. And that’s due to a long-range lack of planning that started last January.

