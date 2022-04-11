Gingrich: If left-wing activists want to lower the carbon footprint, tell Biden to control the border

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told "Fox & Friends" Monday that the left's "infantile" efforts to combat climate change should extend to the border crisis and private jets of people like John Kerry. Gingrich was asked about an environmental group that is now advocating for deflating SUV tires to fight climate change.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO LIFT TITLE 42 AT END OF MAY, DESPITE FEARS OF LOOMING MIGRANT WAVE

NEWT GINGRICH: The truth is the current environmental movement is marginalized, doing childish things. … The way it’s described, it requires trespassing. Trespassing is illegal. People are allowed to have private property. And so you can get arrested for trespassing. Second, if you want to talk about Texas, you want to lower the carbon footprint of the U.S., then control the border. What do you think a million illegal immigrants a year is doing to the carbon footprint? Just shipping them around the country as the Biden administration is doing probably has a bigger carbon impact than anything the environmentalists have come up with recently.

