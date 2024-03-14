Gina Carano says co-star Pedro Pascal advised her to 'Just put #transrights in your feed' to appease fans

Gina Carano, the former star of the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian," said fellow co-star Pedro Pascal told her to "just put #transrights in your feed" to ameliorate public backlash to her social media posts in the early 2020s.

Carano faced online backlash as a result of her controversial comments regarding pronouns in September 2020 when she put "boop/bop/beep" in her Twitter bio after fans asked her to show support for the transgender community. The actress said she wasn't trying to insult the transgender community, noting: "I thought it was cute, like R2-D2."

Carano told The Hollywood Reporter Thursday that while she was facing controversy, Pascal, who has a trans sister, told her to "Just put #transrights in your feed. Do it and they’ll leave you alone.'"

She said she didn’t take his advice, "because that’s not my style, to put hashtag anything. I’m also not going to put #TrumpsRights."

"He knows 1,000 percent I’m not homophobic or transphobic," she said. "He texted me after Carl Weathers [another star of The Mandalorian] passed away. We had our conversation, and it was beautiful."

"One thing he did say was, 'Thank you. You and Carl Weathers have always been protectors.’ And he knows what that means, and I know what that means, and I wish I could tell why," she added in THR. "We basically left it at ‘I can’t wait to give you a big hug.’ "

Carano also caught flack for other comments on social media about the coronavirus, election fraud and other political comments.

In February 2021, it was announced that Carano would no longer be a part of the "Star Wars" show cast after public backlash to her sharing an Instagram post that likened the experience of Jewish people during the Holocaust to the U.S. political divide.

"Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views," read the post, which was originally created by another account.

Last month, Carano announced she was suing The Walt Disney Company for "millions in lost income" over alleged wrongful termination and "discriminatory treatment" due to her political views. X Corp, which is owned by billionaire Elon Musk, said it funded the suit as part of its "commitment to free speech."

Carano's legal team argued that "Disney bullied Ms. Carano, trying to force her to conform to their views about cultural and political issues – when that bullying failed, they fired her."

"Please let us know if you would like to join the lawsuit against Disney," Musk posted in response to Carano's announcement.

At the time of her firing, Lucasfilm and the " Star Wars " franchise, which are both operated under parent company Disney, said Carano's social media posts "denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

Pascal and Disney did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News' Hannah Grossman and Nate Day contributed to this report.