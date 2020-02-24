Gianno Caldwell predicts coronavirus concerns will have little effect on 2020 presidential race

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell joined "Your World with Neil Cavuto" Monday to discuss whether the coronavirus outbreak that has caused short-term uncertainty in the global economy could have an impact on the 2020 presidential election.

"I don't think we're there at all," Caldwell said to Cavuto. "I don't think that something is going to happen because we have a very strong and roaring economy. They talk about unprecedented, record-breaking [low] unemployment rates ... I think for the next several months, we'll continue to be in place, unlike what a lot of celebrities on the left would wish to have happen, I think that we're going to be in a strong position from here on out, at least that's what it looks like."

Caldwell was referencing comedian Bill Maher, who said last August that a recession was "worth it" if Trump loses the 2020 election.

Wall Street reacted negatively Monday over continued concerns over the coronavirus, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping by over 1,000 points.

Caldwell also touched upon the possibility of a general election matchup between Trump and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.,

"When you think about who's the consistent voter -- polls don't vote, people do," he said. "There's going to be some of your older folks, not your young people that's fueling Bernie Sanders' rise at this particular point in time."

Caldwell also expressed doubt that black voters would get behind Sanders in the required numbers to win the election.

"Bernie Sanders, although he's got one-third of African-American support now, he still hasn't solidified that base. And I think that's going to be problematic for him because only black voters 35 and under seemingly support him, not some of the older voters who are, again, more traditional," Caldwell said. "So it's going to be, I think, an issue for Bernie Sanders moving forward if he were to become the nominee. But just about any Democrat in the field, I believe, is going to [find it] very difficult to defeat Donald Trump."