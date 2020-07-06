Ghislaine Maxwell will plead guilty and start cooperating 'soon,' former prosecutor predicts

Former federal prosecutor Francey Hakes on Monday predicted that Jeffrey Epstein's accused madam and former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell will plead guilty and start cooperating soon.

“Ghislaine Maxwell is maybe the last person left in the Jeffrey Epstein co-conspiracy that we know about,” Hakes told “Fox & Friends.”

Hakes said that Maxwell is looking at a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence and a life sentence maximum. Hakes said Maxwell will likely cooperate "soon," including by revealing names of others who were involved in the alleged sex trafficking ring.

Hakes doubted that Maxwell would refuse to cooperate, considering the possible penalties she's facing.

“She has to do every day of that minimum 10 years and she’s grown up a pampered, spoiled woman. There is no way that she would even consider going to jail for that length of time.”

Meanwhile, actress Rose McGowan is calling for Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton to be arrested next for their alleged ties to the late Epstein.

"Now get Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew," McGowan tweeted on Friday, just one day after Maxwell was captured by the FBI and NYPD in a rural New Hampshire town where she was hiding out.

The actress' tweet was accompanied by a photo of Harvey Weinstein, Epstein and Maxwell standing side-by-side with red X's over their faces.

Maxwell is facing multiple sex abuse charges stemming from an alleged sex trafficking conspiracy involving underage girls. In a six-count indictment unsealed after her arrest, prosecutors allege Maxwell enticed minors to travel to Epstein's multiple residences – including a multi-story apartment on Manhattan's Upper East Side, his residence in Palm Beach, Fla., and his ranch in Santa Fe, N.M. – and to Maxwell's house in London.

Following Maxwell's arrest, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said she “would welcome Prince Andrew coming in to talk with us."

Hakes said that though each charge is an allegation, Maxwell is likely facing an overwhelming amount of evidence against her in the case.

“I think the U.S. attorney's office has lots of evidence against her. There are at least three victims who all tell similar stories. There has been speculation in the media that Ghislaine Maxwell actually has video of some of these sexual assaults that have taken place over the years if that’s true, she will be providing that to the U.S. Attorney’s office,” Hakes said.

“I think she’ll plead guilty because they have all they need of her guilt against her.”