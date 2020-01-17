Geraldo Rivera: Ukraine call was 'tacky and inappropriate' but not an impeachable offense

After the Senate impeachment trial began yesterday, Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera argued Friday that President Trump’s Ukraine phone call was “tacky and inappropriate," but not an impeachable offense.

“I say everything that the Democrats have charged is true,” Rivera told “Fox & Friends,” referring to Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky that prompted impeachment.

"This does not state a case as demanded by Article Two, Section Four of the Constitution of the United States. This is not bribery, this is not treason, this is not a high crime or a misdemeanor.”

The impeachment trial of Trump began in the Senate on Thursday as Chief Justice John Roberts and 99 of the 100 senators who will serve as jurors were sworn in.

The proceedings opened with a mixture of pageantry and partisan swipes that reflect the divide over the third impeachment of a president in U.S. history. House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving led a procession of Democratic impeachment managers across the Capitol and the upper chamber formally received the articles of impeachment.

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) issued a legal opinion on Thursday saying that Trump's administration broke the law by withholding defense aid to Ukraine.

Rivera said that the entire impeachment “fails” because it does not state what the Constitution requires in terms of treason, bribery or high crimes and misdemeanors.

“We keep our eyes on the Constitution, not the GAO,” Rivera responded.

