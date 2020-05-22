Geraldo Rivera torches Nancy Pelosi for 'brutal hypocrisy' on Hunter Biden probe

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera said on Friday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "guilty of brutal hypocrisy” for criticizing Republican senators' investigation into Hunter Biden’s Ukraine dealings.

“How dare Democrats talk about this being a diversion when, for three years, they dragged the country through a meaningless Russia-gate probe that had nothing to do with national security, everything to do with domestic politics, had no proof of the essential premise – not from the get-go – and, still went ahead with this phone call to Ukraine to impeach the president of the United States for the third time in American history,” Rivera told "Fox & Friends."

Pelosi, D-Calif., on Monday accused Republicans of “political retribution” as GOP senators voted to approve a subpoena for a consulting firm linked to the Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings as part of an investigation into Hunter Biden’s role on the board of the firm.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday voted along party lines, 8-6, to subpoena Blue Star Strategies, the consulting firm linked to Biden and Burisma. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who sits on the committee, voted with his Republican colleagues to approve the subpoena.

Just hours later, Speaker Pelosi blasted Republicans on the committee for the move, saying the subpoena was “a clear act of retaliation and political retribution intended to help the president keep his job.”

“It is sad that the GOP Senate has meekly and weakly chosen to be complicit in the President’s desperate and dangerous political tactics instead of passing legislation to save lives and livelihoods,” Pelosi said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“I call upon Leader McConnell to ‘take a pause’ in the Senate GOP’s obstruction of meeting the needs of the American people,” she said.

But on the other side of Capitol Hill Wednesday, McConnell blasted Pelosi and House Democrats for playing “perpetual impeachment,” while claiming the GOP-led Senate is working to “govern the country” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rivera said that the impeachment push against Trump was based on “nothing” and was fueled by a “partisan Democratic House majority.”

“Now they complain that the Republicans have the majority in the Senate and they are probing what needs to be probed about Burisma, about Ukraine and I hope [Sen. Ron Johnson] takes it to Russia-gate,” Rivera said.

“Shame on Nancy, you had it coming once you pushed that rock up the hill trying to get Trump and now it rolled back on you. Now it’s just beginning.”

Meanwhile, House Democrats told the Supreme Court Monday that they are again in the midst of an “presidential impeachment investigation” as part of their “weighty constitutional responsibility,” and argued that redacted grand jury material from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe must be turned over for their review.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.