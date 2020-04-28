Georgia salon owner doubts she can safely reopen yet, cites delay in PPE funding

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As small business owners weigh the risks of reopening in states that are easing coronavirus restrictions, Georgia beauty salon owner Alyson Hoag said on Tuesday that there are several steps to take before “safely” reopening her business.

“We’re touching people. We’re touching people’s faces. We tweeze eyebrows and so there’s a sneeze response when you tweeze somebody’s eyebrows,” the owner of the Georgia based Authentic Beauty Salon told “America’s Newsroom," pointing out the risks posed to customers during a visit to a salon.

“So if the virus is spread by sneezing, we need to be in protective gear. I need the time to get the supplies to sterilize the studio.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp defended his plan to reopen some businesses in his state, including gyms and hair salons, after facing strong backlash for what critics said was a premature and irresponsible action.

Kemp announced last week that certain businesses -- including gyms, barbershops and nail salons -- could reopen, with restaurants allowed to resume dine-in service April 27.

Hoag said that not only does she have to ensure safety for her employees but also her guests. Hoag said she has had clients for over 20 years and is consulting with doctors and infectious disease specialists on whether to reopen.

“I would never want to do anything that would put any of us in harm’s way,” Hoag said, adding that she received a small grant to support her salon, but doesn't have the funding to buy personal protective equipment to allow her to open.

As of Tuesday night, the Georgia Department of Public Health had confirmed 20,166 coronavirus cases and 818 deaths. Most of the cases are clustered around the Atlanta area, with the southwestern city of Albany constituting another hotspot.