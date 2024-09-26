Gen Z voters could stay home this November thanks to one key issue: 'A lot of people' don't like this

As 2024 looms on the horizon, an unprecedented 41 million Gen Z individuals are gearing up to cast their votes—a transformative wave, with eight million fresh voices since the last election set to shape the political landscape like never before.

With this backdrop of change, the question arises: where do young, socially-conscious, and technologically fluent voters find themselves in a political arena often divided by rigid bipartisan lines?

One issue might keep a number of these would-be voters at home this November, one Zoomer says.

"Something I did want to touch on was the avoidance of this election and getting involved from our generation because of the Israel-Hamas war," Claudia Conway, daughter of former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, said on the latest episode of Fox Nation's "Here's the Deal with Kellyanne."

"A lot of people don't like Kamala Harris and Donald Trump and Joe Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas war."

Gen Z-aged anti-Israel protesters rally in groups, many of them angry with the Biden-Harris administration for how they have handled the conflict.

At the same time, such progressive mentalities steer clear of Trump.

To peel back the layers of Gen Z's political discontent, Kellyanne Conway invited Claudia for an eye-opening conversation to discuss the generation that's breaking the mold.

In the latest episode, Claudia shared her own disillusionment with what both Trump and Harris have to offer.

"I think that we have a very binary view of politics just as a whole in our society," she said.

"I think when I always talk about the political spectrum, [I talk about] the extremes on both sides. That's why I'm a registered Independent, because I'm told if you don't fit X, Y and Z, you can't be a Republican. If you don't fit X, Y and Z, you can't be a Democrat. And I don't believe in that. I don't think things are black and white, and these choices should not be binary."

According to Claudia, she is far from the only Gen Z voter who feels this way, and it's evident by the number of students participating in protests on college campuses across the nation.

But her political independence varies sharply from her mother, who once served during the Trump administration and remains a Harris critic.

Still, they agree that love is more valuable than politics.

"I can look at you and love you even though you have a different political opinion than I do, and we can be humans at the end of the day. The divisiveness and lack of unity in our political atmosphere right now is what is going to drive us further apart," Claudia warned.

"And we always talk about the fall of our democracy, the fall of our nation… that is the fall of our nation. By furthering the gap between Republicans, Democrats, conservatives, liberals, we are creating that divide ourselves."

This week's episode also introduces viewers to Alabama teen Brilyn Hollyhand, who has already found his political home among the two parties and is advising the RNC on how to beat Kamala Harris.

"I don't think we have to fit neatly [into either party] as Gen Z, but I think that it's time to go off the sidelines. Time to get involved," Hollyhand said.

