Gen. Keane calls out Biden: China flying a spy craft over US nuclear sites is 'absolutely a major breach'

Biden tells Telemundo the Chinese spy balloon was 'not a major breach'

Gen. Jack Keane: Biden is trying to rationalize a mistake Video

Gen. Jack Keane: Biden is trying to rationalize a mistake

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) says President Biden was incorrect to say China's spy flight over the U.S. was not a 'major breach.'

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane responded to President Joe Biden's comments that a Chinese spy flight was "not a major breach" of national security. The retired four-star Army general told "Fox & Friends" Friday that the flight was "absolutely a major breach," even if the spy craft was not weaponized, and the administration is trying to "rationalize" a mistake.

BIDEN SAYS CHINESE SPY FLIGHT 'NOT A MAJOR BREACH'

GEN. JACK KEANE: We tolerated the breach, and this is a mistake in judgment on my part. We had the NORAD commanders say when they were tracking this device as it approached Alaska. You remember he made the statement that their judgment, this did not represent a hostile military threat. And that's because, in his mind, I guess it was not weaponized, which they were able to confirm. But anybody looking at this knows full well that as that traverse continued and they sat over nuclear missile sites, that is absolutely a major breach. And certainly, it poses risk for the United States, despite the fact that we have the capability to attempt to jam it. … If this happened again with a single balloon approaching the Aleutian Islands, I don't believe we're going to let it enter the United States and traverse it from the west to the east. What if they sent three or four balloons, and we were able to determine it's not weaponized, but we're going to let them collect information across the United States? Of course not. We made a mistake in judgment, and now we're trying to rationalize that fact. And I believe if we have balloons trying to violate our airspace again, no matter what direction they come from, no matter how deep the water is, they're going to take it down.

