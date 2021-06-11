Gen. Jack Keane talks major threats as world leaders to meet today at G7 summit

Ret. four-star General and Fox News senior strategic analyst Jack Keane joined "Fox & Friends" Friday to discuss the threats facing the United States as President Biden attends the G7 summit in the United Kingdom. Keane called out several U.S. National Security-related problems plaguing the Biden Administration in his appearance - a response to the president referring to climate change as the ‘greatest threat.’

