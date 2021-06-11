Gen. Jack Keane talks major threats as world leaders to meet today at G7 summit
Gen. Keane's response comes on the heels of Biden calling climate change 'greatest threat,' Gen. Keane
Ret. four-star General and Fox News senior strategic analyst Jack Keane joined "Fox & Friends" Friday to discuss the threats facing the United States as President Biden attends the G7 summit in the United Kingdom. Keane called out several U.S. National Security-related problems plaguing the Biden Administration in his appearance - a response to the president referring to climate change as the ‘greatest threat.’
LIVE UPDATES: G-7 summit 2021 kicks off Friday as Biden meets with world leaders
GEN. JACK KEANE: "It seems quite obvious that the major threats to the United States are facing certainly with China, which is a rising superpower who is seeking regional and global domination at the expense of Western democracies. And suddenly this great democracy in America, we've got to reemerge in Russia — who wants to develop their own sphere of influence, particularly among the former Soviet Union states in Eastern Europe and in southern Europe. And that's why you see this aggressive military expansion, because he [Biden] wants to stop any further alignment with NATO… Also, we've got a very aggressive and maligned Iran, not only seeking nuclear weapons, but seeking domination of the Middle East, using their proxies to achieve that end and having achieved some measure of success in doing that. And I also think we do have a major domestic security issue with our southern border."
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW