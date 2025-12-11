Gayle King acknowledges 'drama' at CBS amid network changes, says she's staying out of it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King acknowledged Wednesday there was "drama" at the network and said she was staying out of it.

"I’ve decided I’m going to stay out of the drama — and there is some drama," she told talk show host Sherri Shepherd during an interview. "I'm going to stay out of that, I'm just going to continue doing my job."

Shepherd asked King to address reports that circulated in October about her leaving the morning program — which King had previously discussed at the time.

"What I say is this, I’m not going to negotiate in the press, but I hear one thing in the building and one side outside of the building. I’ll be reading an article and going, ‘That’s not true,'" she told Shepherd.

King said she loves her job and has been told the network likes her work.

She also addressed her fellow "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil being tapped to host "CBS Evening News," which the network announced on Wednesday.

Dokoupil will no longer co-host the morning show alongside King and Nate Burleson.

"Tony’s promotion is certainly going to mean changes at ‘CBS Mornings’ — there's no question about that. So we shall see," King said.

King told Shepherd she was very happy for Dukoupil. Shepherd also asked King if there was anything different she would want to do.

"I don't go in hypotheticals," King said. "I don't think like that."

John Dickerson, current co-host of "CBS Evening News," will exit the network at the end of the year.

CBS News has had a tumultuous year, beginning with a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump over election interference allegations — which was ultimately settled by its parent company Paramount. The network also has a new owner following Paramount's $8 billion merger with Skydance Media.

David Ellison, Paramount's new CEO, tapped journalist Bari Weiss to become editor-in-chief of CBS News as part of his $150 million acquisition of her outlet, The Free Press, in October.

CBS News did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News' Joseph Wulfsohn and Brian Flood contributed to this report.