Gavin Newsom takes hits from Twitter after heralding California as the 'true freedom state'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D, came under fire for a Friday tweet heralding the Golden State as the "true freedom state," with some Twitter users not only lambasting him for his claim, but also for his lackluster leadership.

"California is the true freedom state. Protecting liberty from a rising tide of oppression taking root in statehouses. Weakness, masquerading as strength. Small men in big offices. Freedom is who we are – anyone from anywhere can accomplish anything here," Newsom wrote, quoting a corresponding video of himself speaking during his second term inauguration.

Critics jumped at Newsom's claim, calling out alleged drug user enablement, firearm restrictions, restrictive COVID-19 policies and more.

"Hi, New Hampshire resident here. I don’t pay income tax to my state, I don’t need permission to carry a firearm, I can collect rain water, and we have way less crime. We’re The Free State, thank you very much," singer Phil Labonte responded.

OPINION: GAVIN NEWSOM WANTS JOE BIDEN'S JOB. HERE ARE 6 REASONS WHY THAT'S A HORRIBLE IDEA

Film producer and cinematographer Errol Webber ripped Newsom over "harm reduction centers" in the Golden State, attaching a video alleging San Francisco officials gives away free bags of needles and paraphernalia to drug addicts.

"This is California under @GavinNewsom," he added.

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller shared side-by-side images of Newsom's praise for California and a screenshot of a November 2020 Politico article outing him for attending a luxurious dinner party while urging state residents to refrain from gathering with their families during the holiday season.

"Sure my guy," Miller captioned.

SAN FRANCISCO WEIGHS IN: HOW WOULD YOU GRADE GAVIN NEWSOM?

"If you believe this guy, you lack common sense," author Scott Fishman chimed in.

California assemblyman Joe Patterson ripped Newsom in the thread, writing, "Can’t wait to use these lines on the assembly floor on dozens of bills that do the exact opposite in our own statehouse!"

Journalist Liz Highleyman asked, "How about a middle-class person being able to accomplish buying a home in one of the big cities?"

Leigh-Allyn Baker, an actress best known for her role on the Disney Channel's "Good Luck Charlie" television series, slammed the state's vaccine mandates, writing, "No it’s not [a freedom state]! It’s a medical fascist state! I had to flee because you took away my kids’ medical exemptions for school! You b------!"

GAVIN NEWSOM CHALLLENGES RON DESANTIS TO DEBATE: ‘NAME THE TIME’

Others in the thread echoed concerns over rising opioid addictions in the state and called out the high cost of living as well as notorious restrictions on firearms.

Newsom previously garnered criticism for other restrictive policies, including one to ban medical "misinformation" related to the coronavirus and a gun control bill modeled after Texas' restrictive bans on abortion.