GOP lawmaker slams Biden's blame game on sky-high gas prices: Americans are 'tremendously concerned'

Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday that President Biden's economic and energy policies are driving up costs for American families, reacting to the Biden administration blaming high oil and gas prices on Russian leader Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

REP. TED BUDD: You can see what his actions are, and he is hurting the American people. Anything that we get in the grocery store or anything that we eat, anything that you purchase always comes by truck. That's the way the American economy works. The fossil fuel economy has given us extended lifespans, it has built the economy that we live on. If you want to go green, do it over the next 50 to 100 years, but don't jam it down Americans' throats because it's hurting everyone right now.

People are tremendously concerned out there. These are constituents. These are people across the country that I talked to. They may not be politically interested, but they're realizing what the cost of bad leadership does, and that's what Joe Biden has given us. He's completely taken his eye off the ball. He's thinking that the American people are to serve the government when it's actually the other way around. Government is to protect human rights and people's rights and create an environment in which people can thrive. And right now, he's jamming his policies down the American people's throat.

