Garland may not be able to resist left's demands to prosecute Trump for Jan. 6: Andy McCarthy

Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy told "America Reports" on Monday that he is not sure whether Attorney General Merrick Garland can resist the progressive left's push to prosecute former President Trump in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot even though it would be a "profound mistake" and divide the country.

ANDY MCCARTHY: Well, here is the problem, John. I think that Attorney General Garland in his heart of hearts knows that unless you had just a really, really compelling, strong, clear case of a criminal violation against Trump, that it would be a profound mistake to divide the country in the way a prosecution like that would divide the country.

My worry is that this administration has shown a propensity, again and again, to basically give in to the louder voices on the progressive left, and they want a prosecution here. So, will he be strong enough to say no? I don’t know.

